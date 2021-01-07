BJP MP seeks action plan to protect World Heritage tag of Jaipur
To maintain and preserve the world heritage status of Jaipur, the chief minister should constitute a committee of enlightened citizens under his chairmanship and make a definite action plan and get it implemented in a time-bound manner, she said.PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 07-01-2021 22:48 IST | Created: 07-01-2021 22:48 IST
BJP MP Diya Kumari wrote to Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Thursday, urging him to formulate an effective action plan to maintain the World Heritage status of Jaipur. She said if the city loses its form and character due to administrative negligence, it is Gehlot's responsibility as the head of the state to take action. The Rajsamand MP in a statement said it is the government’s responsibility to protect the walled city but it seems to have completely failed in fulfilling its duty.
Stray animals on streets are inviting accidents; the city does not have proper parking facilities for tourists; there is no control over illegal parking in the markets and the World Heritage status of Jaipur is in danger due to a flood of illegal constructions, she said. To maintain and preserve the world heritage status of Jaipur, the chief minister should constitute a committee of enlightened citizens under his chairmanship and make a definite action plan and get it implemented in a time-bound manner, she said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Diya Kumari
- World
- Gehlot
- World Heritage
- Rajasthan
- Jaipur
- Ashok Gehlot
ALSO READ
World Bank, Global Road Safety Facility receive Prince Michael Awards 2020
FACTBOX-Latest on worldwide spread of the coronavirus
Pujara a world-class batsman, will be a big challenge for rest of series: Lyon
Entertainment News Roundup: Colorful 'Wonder Woman 1984' hits theaters, and living rooms, on Christmas; Tom Hanks saddles up for first Western in 'News of the World' It's taken and more
HelloVeeru - Building the Next Generation of Marketers for the Digital World