Left Menu
Development News Edition

Cold wave conditions prevail in north India; minimum temperature in Delhi drops to 9.6 deg C

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-01-2021 21:17 IST | Created: 08-01-2021 21:17 IST
Cold wave conditions prevail in north India; minimum temperature in Delhi drops to 9.6 deg C

Cold wave conditions continued unabated in several parts of north India on Friday with the minimum temperature in Delhi dropping to 9.6 degrees Celsius and a MeT official predicting severe winter for Rajasthan in the coming days. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast that due to the prevailing of dry north or northwesterly winds over most parts of northwest India, minimum temperature will fall gradually by 3-5 degrees Celsius during the next 4-5 days causing cold wave conditions over Uttarakhand, Punjab, Haryana and north Rajasthan. Rainfall along with thundershowers was observed at some parts of Tamilnadu, Puducherry, Lakshadweep, Maharashtra, Kerala, Rajasthan, Goa, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh and Andaman and Nicobar Islands.

Some parts of Himachal Pradesh recorded sub-zero temperature and cold wave conditions prevailed in Punjab and Haryana, while the weather remained dry over Uttar Pradesh.

The minimum temperature in the national capital dropped to 9.6 degrees Celsius, a day after it rose to 14.4 degrees Celsius, the highest in January in four years, according to the IMD.

A cloud cover persisted over the city, preventing a steep decline in the minimum temperature, an IMD official said.

The Safdarjung Observatory, which provides representative data for Delhi, recorded a minimum temperature of 9.6 degrees Celsius as against 14.4 degrees Celsius on Thursday.

Delhi witnessed rainfall for four consecutive days till Wednesday under the influence of a strong western disturbance affecting northwest India. In Jammu and Kashmir, vehicles stranded on the national highway were allowed to ply towards their destinations as the arterial road was cleared after remaining closed for five days due to heavy snowfall, officials said.

No new traffic was, however, allowed on the highway, the only all-weather road connecting Kashmir with the rest of the country, even though there was improvement in weather conditions across the Valley. ''Stranded traffic has been allowed to move after the highway was cleared for the movement of traffic this morning,'' an official of the Traffic control room said.

The 260-kilometre-long highway was blocked due to snowfall and landslides. Several areas of Rajasthan were engulfed by a thick fog cover.

A Meteorological (MeT) official said the winter is expected to become severe in the state in the coming days under the influence of a new western disturbance.

He also said that rains are likely to occur in the state in the next 24 hours.

R S Sharma, regional director, MeT Centre, said with the activation of the fresh western disturbance, light to moderate rain is likely to occur in the districts of Kota, Bharatpur and Jaipur divisions in the next 24 hours.

Hailstorm is also likely to occur at a few places, he said.

In Punjab and Haryana, cold weather conditions continued to sweep the two states, with Hisar turning out to be the coldest place. Hisar in Haryana recorded its low at 4.4 degrees Celsius, two degrees below normal.

Chandigarh, the joint capital of Punjab and Haryana, recorded its low at 12.6 degrees Celsius, seven degrees above normal. In Haryana, Ambala and Karnal experienced cold weather conditions at 10.5 and 8 degrees Celsius, up to four degrees above normal.

In Himachal Pradesh, Keylong and Kalpa shivered at sub-zero temperature. The tribal Lahaul and Spiti's administrative centre Keylong were the coldest place in the state at minus 10 degrees Celsius, Shimla MeT centre director Manmohan Singh said. Kalpa in Kinnaur district recorded a low of minus 4.3 degrees Celsius respectively. The minimum temperature in Manali, Dalhousie and Kufri recorded at 2, 3.2 and 5.4 degrees Celsius, respectively. In Uttar Pradesh, day temperatures fell ''markedly'' in Jhansi and ''appreciably'' in Kanpur, Lucknow, Bareilly and Meerut divisions but no major change was recorded in the remaining divisions of the state. Night temperature also fell ''markedly'' in Jhansi and ''appreciably'' in Bareilly and Meerut divisions. However, no major change was recorded in the remaining divisions of the state, it said.

The maximum temperature at Varanasi was recorded at 29.5 degrees celsius while the minimum temperature in Banda was recorded at 6.4 degrees Celsius.

The IMD has forecast isolated to scattered rainfall with isolated thunderstorm and lightning very likely over Maharashtra and Goa during the next two days.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 1001 release date postponed, why Zoro holds Oden’s sword

FACTBOX-When and which COVID-19 vaccines are likely to be available in Asia

Roche, Sanofi arthritis drugs reduce death rates among sickest COVID-19 patients 

MSCI says will delete three China telecom companies from its global indexes

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

WHO chief says 'clear problem' poorer nations not getting COVID-19 vaccines yet

The head of the World Health Organization said on Friday there is a clear problem that low- and middle-income countries are not yet receiving supplies of COVID-19 vaccines.Rich countries have the majority of the supply, WHO director-general...

Deutsche Bank to agree to pay $100 mln over bribery charges- NYT

Germanys Deutsche Bank is expected to agree to pay more than 100 million to settle charges related to allegedly violating anti-bribery laws as it tried to win business in places like China, The New York Times reported on Friday.Deutsche Ban...

TN govt withdraws nod for 100 per cent occupancy in theatres

The Tamil Nadu government on Fridaycancelled its order permitting 100 per cent occupancy in movietheatres and said the capacity shall be restricted to 50 percent.Days after allowing full capacity in cinemas followingrepresentations from the...

Singhu Border: Sewadars come from Panchkula, do fogging to keep dengue at bay

Armed with shiny spraying machines, a group of volunteers from a famous Sikh shrine in Panchkula have come to the main farmers protest site, straddling a Delhi-Haryana border where they did extensive anti-dengue fogging on Friday to disinfe...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021