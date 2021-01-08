Left Menu
Pune gets highest single-day January rainfall since 1948: IMD

PTI | Pune | Updated: 08-01-2021 22:59 IST | Created: 08-01-2021 22:59 IST
Pune gets highest single-day January rainfall since 1948: IMD
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Pune recorded 32.5 millimetres ofunseasonal rainfall in the last 24 hours, which is thehighest January rainfall in the city since 1948, an IndiaMeteorological Department official said on Friday.

Road traffic was affected in several parts of the citydue to water-logging, civic officials said.

''As per old records, 22.3 mm rainfall was recorded in24 hours on January 23, 1948,'' said Anupam Kashyapi, IMDPune's weather department head.

There will be cloudy skies, and light to moderaterains could occur on Saturday in Pune, while there will berain activity in Konkan and Madhya Maharashtra in the next 48hours, he added.

