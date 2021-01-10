Left Menu
Development News Edition

Maha minister demands 2 municipal commissioners for Mumbai

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 10-01-2021 13:07 IST | Created: 10-01-2021 13:04 IST
Maha minister demands 2 municipal commissioners for Mumbai
Representative image. Image Credit: Twitter (@AslamShaikh_MLA)

Maharashtra Textiles Minister Aslam Shaikh has demanded two municipal commissioners for Mumbai to facilitate better development of the metropolis and provision of basic amenities to the people.

Shaikh, who is also the guardian minister of Mumbai city, in a video posted on his Twitter handle on Saturday, said he has made the demand on the lines of the prevailing system of separate collectors for the island city and suburbs.

''Considering the growing population and expanse of the city and suburbs, having two commissioners will make it easier to provide basic amenities like water, footpath, gardens sewage facilities and other development expeditiously.

At present, it is not possible for one commissioner to address all these issues urgently, the Congress leader said, adding that he had held a meeting with the urban development department and a decision is expected soon.

There should be two civic commissioners - one for the island city and one for suburbs. This will help maintain both geographical and population balance, said Shaikh, who is the MLA from Mumbai's Malvani constituency.

However, Maharashtra BJP MLA Atul Bhatkhalkar hit back at Shaikh and accused the Congress of attempting to divide Mumbai.

''The BJP will never allow such a proposal and will take to streets to oppose it. We demand that the Shiv Sena(which is heading the coalition government in Maharashtra) to make its stand clear on this,'' he said.

Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde is currently holding charge of the urban development department.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

ANALYSIS-Facebook and Twitter crackdown around Capitol siege is too little, too late

Google suspends Parler from Play Store; Apple threatens to ban it

FACTBOX-Details of airplane and airline in Indonesia crash

Google pulls 'Parler' from its app store after Capitol violence

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Court pulls up Delhi Police for illegally arresting man, demanding money for bailing him out

A court here pulled up the Delhi Police for allegedly arresting a man illegally in a theft case and demanding money from his sister for helping in bailing him out, saying the case appeared to have been solved just to solve it.Additional Ses...

It's like a merit badge: 'Bridgerton' star Rege-Jean Page addresses James Bond rumours

Rege-Jean Page, the breakout star of period romance Bridgerton, says fans rooting for him as the new James Bond is like a merit badge. The actor, whose turn as Simon Basset, Duke of Hastings in the Netflix series has made him a global heart...

3-day state bird festival to be held from Jan 15 in Bihar's Jamui district

A three-day state bird festivaltitled Kalrav will be held from January 15 in Bihars Jamuidistrict to create awareness about birds especially migratorybirds, an official said.The first state bird festival will be organisedbetween January 15 ...

Pashtun rights movement to organise 350-mile march in US highlighting Pak atrocities

The Pashtun Tahafuz Movement PTM on Saturday staged a protest outside the residence of the Pakistani ambassador to the US in Washington DC against human rights violation of Pashtun people in Pakistan. One of the members of the protest also ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021