Maha minister demands 2 municipal commissioners for Mumbai

Maharashtra Textiles Minister Aslam Shaikh has demanded two municipal commissioners for Mumbai to facilitate better development of the metropolis and provision of basic amenities to the people.

Shaikh, who is also the guardian minister of Mumbai city, in a video posted on his Twitter handle on Saturday, said he has made the demand on the lines of the prevailing system of separate collectors for the island city and suburbs.

''Considering the growing population and expanse of the city and suburbs, having two commissioners will make it easier to provide basic amenities like water, footpath, gardens sewage facilities and other development expeditiously.

At present, it is not possible for one commissioner to address all these issues urgently, the Congress leader said, adding that he had held a meeting with the urban development department and a decision is expected soon.

There should be two civic commissioners - one for the island city and one for suburbs. This will help maintain both geographical and population balance, said Shaikh, who is the MLA from Mumbai's Malvani constituency.

However, Maharashtra BJP MLA Atul Bhatkhalkar hit back at Shaikh and accused the Congress of attempting to divide Mumbai.

''The BJP will never allow such a proposal and will take to streets to oppose it. We demand that the Shiv Sena(which is heading the coalition government in Maharashtra) to make its stand clear on this,'' he said.

Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde is currently holding charge of the urban development department.

