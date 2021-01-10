Left Menu
Development News Edition

Air 'poor' in Ghaziabad, Noida, Faridabad, Gurgaon

PTI | Noida | Updated: 10-01-2021 18:33 IST | Created: 10-01-2021 18:33 IST
Air 'poor' in Ghaziabad, Noida, Faridabad, Gurgaon

The average air quality was 'very poor' in Greater Noida and 'poor' in Ghaziabad, Noida, Faridabad and Gurgaon on Sunday, according to a 24-hour data provided by a government agency.

Pollutants PM 2.5 and PM 10 remained prominent in the air of the five immediate neighbours of Delhi, according to the air quality index (AQI) maintained by the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered 'good', 51 and 100 'satisfactory', 101 and 200 'moderate', 201 and 300 'poor', 301 and 400 'very poor', and 401 and 500 'severe'.

The average 24-hour AQI at 4 pm on Sunday was 280 in Ghaziabad, 311 in Greater Noida, 239 in Noida, 251 in Faridabad and 215 in Gurgaon, according to CPCB's Sameer app.

On Saturday, the AQI was 348 in Ghaziabad, 360 in Greater Noida, 346 in Noida, 311 in Faridabad and 230 in Gurgaon.

According to the CPCB, an AQI in the 'very poor' category may cause respiratory illness on prolonged exposure, while prolonged exposure to 'poor' quality air may cause breathing discomfort to most people.

The AQI for each city is based on the average value of all stations there. Ghaziabad and Gurgaon have three such stations while Noida, Greater Noida and Faridabad have two stations each, according to the app. PTI KIS NSDNSD

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

ANALYSIS-Facebook and Twitter crackdown around Capitol siege is too little, too late

FACTBOX-Details of airplane and airline in Indonesia crash

Google suspends Parler from Play Store; Apple threatens to ban it

Google pulls 'Parler' from its app store after Capitol violence

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Republican U.S. Senator Toomey says Trump should resign

U.S. Senator Pat Toomey said on Sunday that President Donald Trump, a fellow Republican, should resign after his supporters stormed the U.S. Capitol in a deadly rampage.I think the best way for our country is for the president to resign and...

Democrats push toward second Trump impeachment, Republican support uncertain

Democratic-led efforts to impeach U.S. President Donald Trump for a historic second time gained momentum over the weekend, although it looked far from certain whether enough Republicans would back the move with just days left in his term. D...

Delhi records 399 fresh COVID-19 cases, 12 deaths in 24 hrs

Delhi registered 399 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, taking the cumulative count in the national capital to 6,30,200, informed the health department. As per the health bulletin issued by the Delhi government on Sunday, 12 people lo...

SC judgement on pleas seeking review of verdict upholding validity of Aadhaar scheme on Monday

The Supreme Court is scheduled to pronounce on Monday its verdict on pleas seeking review of a verdict upholding the Centres flagship Aadhaar scheme as constitutionally valid but striking down some of its provisions, including its linking w...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021