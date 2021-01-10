Gujarat CM Vijay Rupani says, government is fully prepared to tackle bird flu

Amid an avian influenza scare,dozens of birds were found dead in different part of Gujarat,keeping health and animal husbandry department staff busycollecting samples for tests, officials said on Sunday.

Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani has said that thestate government was fully prepared to deal with bird flu.

He said the two departments were working over the pastfour days to ensure there is no spread of bird flu in thestate.

Junagadh animal husbandry department deputy directorSN Vaghasiya said 18 hens were found dead in a poultry farm inChikhli village in Gir Somnath district in the last nine days.

''Samples have been sent for testing. However, therehave been no bird deaths in the vicinity of this farm. Fornow, I don't see the possibility of bird flu,'' he said.

Some three dozen crows were found dead in Waghai inDang district, an equal number in Bhimasar village in Kutchdistrict, some red-wattled lapwing carcasses were found inRajkot's Gondal taluka, and several pigeons were found dead inVadodara, officials said.

''Our animal husbandry and health departments have beenworking since the last four days to tackle bird flu. The deathof the birds is being examined, and the government is workinground the clock to ensure bird flu does not spread,'' the CMsaid.

