Left Menu
Development News Edition

Odd News Roundup: Stalin-themed cafe in Moscow closed after public outcry

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-01-2021 10:52 IST | Created: 11-01-2021 10:31 IST
Odd News Roundup: Stalin-themed cafe in Moscow closed after public outcry
Representative image Image Credit:

Following is a summary of current odd news briefs.

Stalin-themed cafe in Moscow closed after public outcry

A shawarma shop in Moscow was forced to close a day after it opened following an outcry over its provocative Josef Stalin-themed branding, the shop's owner told Reuters on Saturday. The Stalin Doner shop featured a portrait of the controversial Communist leader above its front door. Inside, a man dressed in the Stalin-era security service uniform served customers meat wraps named after Soviet leaders.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

COVID-19 ICU patients at risk of acute brain dysfunction, says study

BRIEF-Amazon Is Booting Parler Off Of Its Web Hosting Service - BuzzFeed News

Bone fracture risk increases due to decline of critical enzymatic processes

Scarce doses and empty vaccination centres: Germany's vaccine rollout headache

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Bird flu confirmed in Delhi, all 8 samples sent to Bhopal lab tested positive: Officials

Testing of eight samples sent to a Bhopal-based laboratory has confirmed bird flu in Delhi, officials said on Monday.All eight samples -- four from a park in Mayur Vihar Phase 3, three from Sanjay Lake and one from Dwarka -- have been found...

Young Japanese celebrate Coming of Age Day under COVID's shadow

Young women in colourful traditional costumes, masks and white stoles braved cold weather in lines and sat seats apart from one another in Yokohama on Monday to mark Japans Coming of Age Day, even though the city is under a state of emergen...

What you need to know about the coronavirus right now

Heres what you need to know about the coronavirus right now WHO comes to China this weekA World Health Organization WHO team of international experts tasked with investigating the origins of the COVID-19 pandemic will arrive in China on Thu...

Maharashtra: 3 killed in two road accidents in Nagpur

Three persons have been killed intwo road accidents in different areas of Maharashtras Nagpurdistrict, police said.On Sunday, two men, aged 30 and 35, were going on amotorcycle when their speeding vehicle rammed into a jeep onAmravati road ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021