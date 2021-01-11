Odd News Roundup: Stalin-themed cafe in Moscow closed after public outcry

Odd News Roundup: Stalin-themed cafe in Moscow closed after public outcryDevdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-01-2021 10:52 IST | Created: 11-01-2021 10:31 IST
Stalin-themed cafe in Moscow closed after public outcry
A shawarma shop in Moscow was forced to close a day after it opened following an outcry over its provocative Josef Stalin-themed branding, the shop's owner told Reuters on Saturday. The Stalin Doner shop featured a portrait of the controversial Communist leader above its front door. Inside, a man dressed in the Stalin-era security service uniform served customers meat wraps named after Soviet leaders.
