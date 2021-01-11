Left Menu
Keylong in Himachal freezes at minus 10.3 degrees Celsius

PTI | Shimla | Updated: 11-01-2021 19:30 IST | Created: 11-01-2021 19:30 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Keylong and Kalpa in Himachal Pradesh reeled under sub-zero temperature on Monday, the Meteorological Department here said.

Keylong, the administrative centre of tribal Lahaul and Spiti district, continued to be the coldest place in the state at minus 10.3 degrees Celsius, Shimla MeT centre director Manmohan Singh said.

Kalpa in Kinnaur district recorded a low of minus 3.3 degrees Celsius, he added.

The minimum temperature in Manali, Dalhousie and Kufri was recorded at 0.6, 4.3 and 4.7 degrees Celsius, respectively.

Shimla registered a low of 7 degrees Celsius, Singh added.

The highest temperature in the state was recorded in Solan at 24.5 degrees Celsius.

The MeT centre forecast dense fog in plains and low hills of the state for Tuesday. It also predicted dry weather in the state till January 17.

