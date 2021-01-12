Left Menu
Development News Edition

Samples taken from 2 crows found positive; Dwarka park closed; EDMC shuts Mayur Vihar park

Sanjay Lake and Hastal Park are already closed since Saturday.Besides, Mayur Vihar Ph-3 park has also been closed after several crows were found dead on its premises, East Delhi Mayor Nirmal Jain said on Monday.The DDA has been monitoring the situation for the last few days and on Monday, authorities concluded that Delhi too has been hit by the bird flu.Samples taken from two crows found dead recently at Park no 3 in Dwarka Sector 9, have tested positive for bird flu infection.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 12-01-2021 00:20 IST | Created: 12-01-2021 00:17 IST
Samples taken from 2 crows found positive; Dwarka park closed; EDMC shuts Mayur Vihar park
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Samples taken from two crows found dead recently at a DDA park in Dwarka here have tested positive for avian influenza, following which it has been closed for public, officials said.

The park is located in Dwarka Sector 9. Sanjay Lake and Hastal Park are already closed since Saturday.

Besides, Mayur Vihar Ph-3 park has also been closed after several crows were found dead on its premises, East Delhi Mayor Nirmal Jain said on Monday.

The DDA has been monitoring the situation for the last few days and on Monday, authorities concluded that Delhi too has been hit by the bird flu.

''Samples taken from two crows found dead recently at Park no 3 in Dwarka Sector 9, have tested positive for bird flu infection. The park has been closed,'' a senior DDA official said.

Testing of eight samples taken from birds found dead in various parks in the last few days were sent to a Bhopal-based laboratory which has confirmed bird flu in Delhi, government officials said earlier in the day.

Death of 17 more ducks at Delhi's Sanjay Lake was reported on Sunday, following which the closed recreational park has been declared an ''alert zone'' by authorities amid a bird flu scare in the city, officials had said.

Also, a total of 91 crows have been found dead at 14 DDA parks in last few days, they said.

The Delhi Development Authority owns about 800 parks, other big parks being the Coronation Park in Burari, Japanese Park in Rohini and various biodiversity parks.

The 14 parks where death of crows have been reported, include, Golden Jubilee Park, District Park, Vijay Mandal at Begumpur, and Central Nursery, Sector 5 at Dwarka, the official said on Sunday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Wall Street firms drop sanctioned Chinese companies as U.S. enforces ban

Reuters Next: AirAsia Group not switching to Boeing despite Airbus cancellations

Malaysia buys additional 12.2 million doses of Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine

REUTERS NEXT-AirAsia Group "joined at hip" with Airbus despite cancellations

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Soccer-Premier League records 36 new COVID-19 cases as calls for season's halt grow

The Premier League said on Monday it recorded 36 new COVID-19 cases last week even as the English top-flight season continues without pause despite a surge in infections across the country and numerous fixtures being postponed.Since the new...

Jan Sahitya Utsav to be held online this year

The annual Jan Sahitya Utsav will be held virtually this year in which sessions will be held on Nehru-Gandhi era and issues of farmers. Chief convenor of the festival Ishamadhu Talwar said that the fest will be held online in February by th...

UN chief Antonio Guterres declares he will seek second term

Secretary-General Antonio Guterres officially declared Monday he is seeking a second five-year term at the helm of the United Nations.Guterres said in a letter to General Assembly President Volkan Bozkir that It would be my honour to contin...

Hospitals 'beyond strain' as Ireland turns corner in COVID-19 fight

Ireland is beginning to turn the corner in tackling its most damaging wave of COVID-19, but a surge in cases has left hospitals beyond strain, senior health officials said. Irish officials said on Monday that a tsunami of cases highlighted ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021