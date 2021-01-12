Left Menu
Development News Edition

Snow-struck Madrid struggles with cleanup as record frost grips Spain

"If there is snow, it should be cleaned up the next day." The regional environment department said some 150,000 trees in the city's streets were felled by Storm Filomena which dumped 50 cm of snow on the capital, cutting supply lines and transport connections and leaving some supermarket shelves bare on Monday. While Madrid regularly freezes in the winter, residents were unprepared for the scale of the storm.

Reuters | Madrid | Updated: 12-01-2021 18:33 IST | Created: 12-01-2021 18:13 IST
Snow-struck Madrid struggles with cleanup as record frost grips Spain
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Authorities struggled to clear ice and fallen trees from the streets of Madrid on Tuesday, and temperatures in parts of Spain hit record lows after a snowstorm wrought havoc across the country at the weekend. Only the occasional police car or taxi braved the roads in the city centre, while just 28 of Madrid's more than 200 bus lines were operational, drawing criticism from some residents.

"You in Madrid are not ready for this," said Demetrio, a Ukrainian living in Madrid, who did not give his last name. "If there is snow, it should be cleaned up the next day." The regional environment department said some 150,000 trees in the city's streets were felled by Storm Filomena which dumped 50 cm of snow on the capital, cutting supply lines and transport connections and leaving some supermarket shelves bare on Monday.

While Madrid regularly freezes in the winter, residents were unprepared for the scale of the storm. "At my home pipes are frozen so we don't have water ... it's crazy," said 29-year-old media worker Amaia Huerta.

By Monday evening, intercity train services had resumed and Barajas airport had almost returned to capacity. Supermarket chain Dia tweeted on Tuesday that access to its warehouses had been restored and it was working to restock its shops. But as the snow turned to ice amid temperatures as low as -10 degrees Celsius overnight, emergency services warned of a spike in injuries from falls.

A spokesman for the Gregorio Maranon hospital, one of Madrid's largest, said 37% of patients admitted to the emergency room in the past 24 hours had suffered trauma injuries, compared with an average of 12%-15%. Outside Madrid, temperatures fell even further during the night, with Spain's lowest, -25.4C, registered in the province of Teruel to the east, a local record.

"This may be one of the coldest nights in our country in many decades," state weather agency AEMET said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Wall Street firms drop sanctioned Chinese companies as U.S. enforces ban

Republicans face growing corporate backlash after Capitol assault

Microsoft, Alphabet's Verily partner to accelerate new innovations in biomedicine

EXCLUSIVE-EU seeks more Moderna COVID-19 vaccines, eyes deals with Valneva, Novavax

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Las Vegas casino magnate, Republican donor Sheldon Adelson dies

American casino mogul Sheldon Adelson, who built lavish gambling palaces that made him one of the worlds richest men and became a potent supporter of U.S. President Donald Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, has died at age...

Swami Vivekananda's land will never allow BJP's 'hate politics' to triumph: Abhishek Banerjee

Senior TMC leader AbhishekBanerjee Tuesday mocked the BJP for claiming to be afollower of Swami Vivekananda and said the people of the statewill never allow hate politics of the saffron camp totriumph in Bengal, where the monk was born in 1...

Temporary morgues set up as UK hospitals run out of space

British authorities have had to set up a temporary morgues in some areas after local hospital mortuaries ran out of space due to a surge in deaths caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.Britain has reported record levels of deaths and new infectio...

4.5 lakh people to get COVID-19 vaccine in 1st phase in MP

About 4.5 lakh people frompriority groups will be administered coronavirus vaccine dosesat 302 sites in Madhya Pradesh in the first phase of thenationwide inoculation drive beginning on January 16, said aminister on Tuesday.Minister for Med...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021