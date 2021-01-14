Left Menu
Development News Edition

World’s oldest known cave painting found in Indonesia

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 14-01-2021 12:54 IST | Created: 14-01-2021 12:45 IST
World’s oldest known cave painting found in Indonesia
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Archaeologists have discovered the world's oldest known cave art -- a life-sized picture of a wild pig that was painted at least 45,500 years ago in Indonesia.

The cave painting uncovered in South Sulawesi consists of a figurative depiction of a warty pig, a wild boar that is endemic to this Indonesian island.

The finding, published on Wednesday in the journal Science Advances, also represents some of the earliest archaeological evidence for modern humans in the region.

''The Sulawesi warty pig painting we found in the limestone cave of Leang Tedongnge is now the earliest known representational work of art in the world, as far as we are aware,'' said Professor Adam Brumm from Griffith University in Australia.

''The cave is in a valley that is enclosed by steep limestone cliffs, and is only accessible by a narrow cave passage in the dry season, as the valley floor is completely flooded in the wet season,'' said Brumm.

He noted that the isolated Bugis community living in this hidden valley claim it had never before been visited by Westerners.

The researchers noted that the Sulawesi warty pig painting, dated to at least 45,500 years ago, is part of a rock art panel located above a high ledge along the rear wall of Leang Tedongnge.

''It shows a pig with a short crest of upright hairs and a pair of horn-like facial warts in front of the eyes, a characteristic feature of adult male Sulawesi warty pigs,'' Brumm said.

''Painted using red ochre pigment, the pig appears to be observing a fight or social interaction between two other warty pigs," he added.

The previously oldest dated rock art 'scene' at least 43,900 years old, was a depiction of hybrid human-animal beings hunting Sulawesi warty pigs and dwarf bovids.

It was discovered by the same research team at a nearby limestone cave site.

Basran Burhan, an Indonesian archaeologist and Griffith University PhD student, who led the survey, said that humans have hunted Sulawesi warty pigs for tens of thousands of years.

''These pigs were the most commonly portrayed animal in the ice age rock art of the island, suggesting they have long been valued both as food and a focus of creative thinking and artistic expression,'' Burhan added.

The team sampled the art for Uranium-series dating, a technique to determine the age of calcium carbonate materials.

''Rock art produced in limestone caves can sometimes be dated using Uranium-series analysis of calcium carbonate deposits ('cave popcorn') that form naturally on the cave wall surface used as a 'canvas' for the art,'' said Professor Maxime Auburt from Griffth University.

It was this mineral deposit that, after careful removal by Aubert, yielded an age of 45,500 years, indicating that the rock art scene had been painted sometime prior to this.

A second Sulawesi warty pig image, from Leang Balangajia, another cave in the region, was dated to at least 32,000 years ago.

The scientists have now dated multiple examples of early rock art in Sulawesi, including depictions of animals and narrative scenes that are outstanding both for the quality of their execution and rarity worldwide.

''We have found and documented many rock art images in Sulawesi that still await scientific dating,'' said study co-author Adhi Agus Oktaviana, a researcher from Indonesia's leading archaeological research centre ARKENAS.

''We expect the early rock art of this island to yield even more significant discoveries," Oktaviana added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 1001 reveals what happens after Supernovas, release set on Sunday

U.S. asks Tesla to recall 158,000 vehicles for touchscreen failures

Black Clover Chapter 278: Severe clash between Dante and Nacht, release date set on Sunday

Google enables higher delegation limits for Gmail

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Germany's confirmed coronavirus cases rise by 25,164 - RKI

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Germany increased by 25,164 to 1,978,590, data from the Robert Koch Institute RKI for infectious diseases showed on Thursday.The reported death toll rose by 1,244 to 43,881, the tally showed....

French Labour Minister says against Carrefour takeover

Labour Minister Elisabeth Borne said on Thursday she was against a takeover of French retailer Carrefour by Canadian convenience-store operator Alimentation Couche-Tard. I am in favour of not questioning Carrefours current shareholding stru...

Walking Wounded: Injury-hit India 'A' face Australia in 'Test' of new decade

After denting the ego of mighty Australians with their bruised and battered bodies in a Sydney epic, Ajinkya Rahanes wounded India will take no prisoners in a winners take all fourth Test, starting Friday on the liveliest of tracks in the s...

Armed forces acknowledge contributions by veterans, assure them full support

The chiefs of three Armed forces on Thursday acknowledged the contributions of the veterans and assured them full support and welfare on the Armed Forces Veterans Day. Speaking on the occasion, Indian Air Force Chief Air Chief Marshal RKS B...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021