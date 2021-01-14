PepsiCo plans to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by more than 40 pc by 2030

Food and beverage major PepsiCo on Thursday announced plans to reduce the absolute greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions across its value chain by more than 40 per cent by 2030.

It has also pledged to achieve net-zero emissions by 2040, one decade earlier than called for in the Paris Agreement, PepsiCo said in a statement.

PepsiCo plans to reduce absolute GHG emissions across its direct operations by 75 per cent and in its indirect value chain by 40 per cent by 2030 on a 2015 baseline, it added. PepsiCo Chairman and CEO Ramon Laguarta said, ''The severe impacts from climate change are worsening, and we must accelerate the urgent systemic changes needed to address it.'' This action is expected to result in the reduction of more than 26 million metric tonnes of GHG emissions or the equivalent of taking more than five million cars off the road for a full year. ''PepsiCo's sustainability strategy, informed by leading science-based measures and cost-benefit analysis, focuses on the areas where it can have the most impact, while creating scalable models and partnerships for accelerated progress across the full value chain,'' the firm said.

The company's emissions reduction plan will be comprehensive across priority areas such as agriculture, packaging, distribution and operations.

''Our climate ambition is at the very heart of accelerating our global sustainability progress, and we are using our scale and reach to build a more sustainable and regenerative global food system,'' the company's Chief Sustainability Officer Jim Andrew said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)