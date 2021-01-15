Top foreign stories at 2030 hrs

FGN39 VIRUS-NEPAL-VACCINE Nepal approves AstraZeneca's India-made COVID-19 vaccine for emergency use Kathmandu: Nepal has granted emergency approval for AstraZeneca's India-made Covishield vaccine against the novel coronavirus that has claimed nearly 1,950 lives in the country. By Shirish B Pradhan FGN32 VIRUS-US-BIDEN-LDALL STIMULUS Biden announces USD 1.9 trillion coronavirus stimulus plan to revive US economy Washington: President-elect Joe Biden has announced a USD 1.9 trillion stimulus package for the coronavirus-sapped US economy, including direct financial aid to average Americans, support to small businesses and a national vaccination plan. By Lalit K Jha FGN40 CHINA-BATWOMAN China honours 'Bat Woman' of controversial Wuhan lab as WHO team arrives to probe COVID-19 origins Beijing/Wuhan: China has honoured a virologist of a controversial Wuhan-based bio-lab, which was at the centre of COVID-19 storm, as a WHO team arrived at the Chinese city to probe the origins of the coronavirus. By K J M Varma FGN44 NORWAY-VACCINES-DEATHS Norway adjusts advice after vaccine deaths but isn't alarmed Copenhagen: Norwegian officials have adjusted their advice on who gets the COVID-19 vaccine in light of a small number of deaths in older people, leaving it up to each doctor to consider who should be vaccinated. (AP) FGN23 IMF-LD INDIA India took 'very decisive' steps to deal with coronavirus pandemic: IMF chief Washington: IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva has praised India for taking ''very decisive'' steps to deal with the coronavirus pandemic and its economic consequences and asked the country to do more this year to support an accelerated transformation of the economy. By Lalit K Jha FGN1 IMF-WORLD 2021 promises to be 'consequential year': IMF Washington: The global growth forecasts for 2021 paint a less dire picture than the previous estimates of October, the head of the IMF said on Thursday, asserting that this year promises to be a “consequential year” as the world faces an unprecedented race between coronavirus, vaccines and a risk of diverging recoveries. By Lalit K Jha FGN9 IMF-INDIA-LD FARM BILLS Farm bills have potential to represent significant step forward for agriculture reforms in India:IMF Washington: The IMF believes the farm bills passed by the Indian government have the potential to represent a significant step forward for agricultural reforms, but a social safety net is needed to protect those who might be adversely impacted during the transition to the new system, a spokesperson of the global lender said here. By Lalit K Jha FGN19 UN-CLIMATE-YEAR 2020 was one of three warmest years on record: World Meteorological Organisation United Nations: The year 2020 was one of the three warmest years on record and rivalled 2016 for the top spot, indicating the pace of the ''human-induced'' climate change which is now as powerful as the force of nature, the UN weather agency has said. By Yoshita Singh FGN43 INDONESIA-2NDLD QUAKE At least 42 dead as Indonesia quake topples homes, buildings Mamuju (Indonesia): A strong, shallow earthquake shook Indonesia's Sulawesi island just after midnight, toppling homes and buildings, triggering landslides and killing at least 42 people.

