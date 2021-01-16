Left Menu
Development News Edition

Scientists identify nutrient that helps prevent bacterial infection

Scientists studying the body's natural defenses against bacterial infection have identified a nutrient--taurine--that helps the gut recall prior infections and kill invading bacteria, such as Klebsiella pneumoniae (Kpn).

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 16-01-2021 14:34 IST | Created: 16-01-2021 14:34 IST
Scientists identify nutrient that helps prevent bacterial infection
Representative image . Image Credit: ANI

Scientists studying the body's natural defenses against bacterial infection have identified a nutrient--taurine--that helps the gut recall prior infections and kill invading bacteria, such as Klebsiella pneumoniae (Kpn). The finding, published in the journal Cell by scientists from five institutes of the National Institutes of Health, could aid efforts seeking alternatives to antibiotics.

Scientists know that microbiota--the trillions of beneficial microbes living harmoniously inside our gut--can protect people from bacterial infections, but little is known about how they provide protection. Scientists are studying the microbiota with an eye to finding or enhancing natural treatments to replace antibiotics, which harm microbiota and become less effective as bacteria develop drug resistance.

The scientists observed that microbiota that had experienced prior infection and transferred to germ-free mice helped prevent infection with Kpn. They identified a class of bacteria--Deltaproteobacteria--involved in fighting these infections, and further analysis led them to identify taurine as the trigger for Deltaproteobacteria activity. Taurine helps the body digest fats and oils and is found naturally in bile acids in the gut. The poisonous gas hydrogen sulfide is a byproduct of taurine. The scientists believe that low levels of taurine allow pathogens to colonize the gut, but high levels produce enough hydrogen sulfide to prevent colonization.

During the study, the researchers realized that a single mild infection is sufficient to prepare the microbiota to resist subsequent infection, and that the liver and gallbladder--which synthesize and store bile acids containing taurine--can develop long-term infection protection. The study found that taurine given to mice as a supplement in drinking water also prepared the microbiota to prevent infection. However, when mice drank water containing bismuth subsalicylate--a common over-the-counter drug used to treat diarrhea and upset stomach--infection protection waned because bismuth inhibits hydrogen sulfide production.

Scientists from NIH's National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases led the project in collaboration with researchers from the National Institute of General Medical Sciences; the National Cancer Institute; the National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases; and the National Human Genome Research Institute. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Fitbit officially joins Google; acquisition to drive more competition in wearables

U.S. Senate Republican asks tech firms to explain account, content removals

Google closes Fitbit deal as U.S., Australia probes continue

Google Ads Data Hub gets Media Rating Council accreditation

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

China says latest COVID-19 outbreak caused by imported cases

Chinas recent COVID-19 outbreaks in the northeast have come from travelers entering the country or contaminated frozen food imports, the National Health Commission NHC said on Saturday. NHC Minister Ma Xiaowei made the comments at a governm...

Taiwan's APT selects Ericsson to modernize its nationwide network

Ericsson has signed an agreement with Asia-Pacific Telecom Co Ltd APT to modernize the Taiwanese operators nationwide network and support with 5G Non-Standalone NSA Multi-Operator Core Network readiness, the Swedish telecom giant said on Fr...

After first jab, surgeon hails nation's efforts against virus

Receiving the first shot of COVID-19vaccine in this southern port city, renowned cardio-thoracic surgeon Dr Jose Chacko Periyappuram on Saturday hailed the countrys efforts to wipe out the novel coronavirus and said he felt comfortable afte...

Cold wave conditions persist in Punjab, Haryana

Cold wave conditions prevailed in Punjab and Haryana on Saturday, with Bathinda registering a minimum temperature of 4 degrees Celsius, officials said.Among other places in Punjab, Amritsar, Ludhiana and Patiala braved the chill at 6.5, 7.8...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021