Left Menu
Development News Edition

Bird flu cases confirmed in 2 more districts of Chhattisgarh

PTI | Raipur | Updated: 18-01-2021 17:14 IST | Created: 18-01-2021 17:02 IST
Bird flu cases confirmed in 2 more districts of Chhattisgarh
Representative image Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons

Bird flu has been confirmed asthe cause of death of three birds in Bastar and Dantewadadistricts of Chhattisgarh, an official said on Monday.

With this, cases of avian influenza has so far beenconfirmed in three districts - Bastar, Dantewada and Balod,the official from the state's veterinary services departmenttold PTI.

Samples of a crow and a pigeon that were found dead atseparate places in Jagdalpur, the headquarters of Bastardistrict, and of a dead crow in Bacheli town of Dantewada weresent for testing to the National Institute of High SecurityAnimal Diseases (NIHSAD) Bhopal on January 14, he said.

''Reports of all the three samples came out positivefor H5N8 avian influenza virus on Sunday,'' the official said.

However, the infection has so far not been reported inpoultry birds in the two districts, he said.

In the wake of these cases, all districts in the statehave been put on alert and directed to follow protocols laiddown by the central government, he said.

As per the bio-security measures, areas within aradius of one-km from the two places in Jagdalpur where thecrow and pigeon were found dead have been declared as''infected zones'', said Laxmi Ajgale, joint director ofveterinary services in Bastar.

A Rapid Response Team has launched the necessaryaction, she said, adding that disinfectants are being sprayedin these areas and poultry birds are also being monitoredthere.

Similar measures have also been undertaken at Bachelitown in Dantewada where a bird was found dead, anotherofficial said.

Last week, samples of some chickens found dead at apoultry farm in the state's Balod district had tested positivefor the avian influenza.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Trump slams China's Huawei, halting shipments from Intel, others -sources

Brazil regulator to decide on emergency use of Sinovac, AstraZeneca vaccines

Brazil clears emergency use of Sinovac, AstraZeneca vaccines, shots begin

Brazil authorizes emergency use of Sinovac, AstraZeneca vaccines

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Will defeat Mamata Banerjee in Nandigram or will quit politics: BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari.

Will defeat Mamata Banerjee in Nandigram or will quit politics BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari....

S Korea culled nearly 19 million poultry animals in 2 months over bird flu spread

Seoul South Korea, January 18 ANISputnik A total of 18.8 million chickens and other poultry animals have been culled at farms across South Korea as part of measures to curb the spread of the highly pathogenic H5N8 bird flu, the South Korean...

Sinovac says its COVID-19 vaccine more effective with longer dosing interval

Chinas Sinovac Biotech said on Monday that a clinical trial in Brazil showed its COVID-19 vaccine was almost 20 percentage points more effective in a small sub-group of patients who received their two doses longer apart. The protection rate...

Cong led Opposition stages walkout from assembly

The Congress-ledOpposition staged a walkout from the Kerala assembly on Mondayafter Speaker P Sreeramakrishnan denied permission to move anadjournment motion to discuss the alleged threatening of apoll officer by an MLA during the recent lo...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021