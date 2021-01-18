Bird flu cases confirmed in 2 more districts of Chhattisgarh

Bird flu has been confirmed asthe cause of death of three birds in Bastar and Dantewadadistricts of Chhattisgarh, an official said on Monday.

With this, cases of avian influenza has so far beenconfirmed in three districts - Bastar, Dantewada and Balod,the official from the state's veterinary services departmenttold PTI.

Samples of a crow and a pigeon that were found dead atseparate places in Jagdalpur, the headquarters of Bastardistrict, and of a dead crow in Bacheli town of Dantewada weresent for testing to the National Institute of High SecurityAnimal Diseases (NIHSAD) Bhopal on January 14, he said.

''Reports of all the three samples came out positivefor H5N8 avian influenza virus on Sunday,'' the official said.

However, the infection has so far not been reported inpoultry birds in the two districts, he said.

In the wake of these cases, all districts in the statehave been put on alert and directed to follow protocols laiddown by the central government, he said.

As per the bio-security measures, areas within aradius of one-km from the two places in Jagdalpur where thecrow and pigeon were found dead have been declared as''infected zones'', said Laxmi Ajgale, joint director ofveterinary services in Bastar.

A Rapid Response Team has launched the necessaryaction, she said, adding that disinfectants are being sprayedin these areas and poultry birds are also being monitoredthere.

Similar measures have also been undertaken at Bachelitown in Dantewada where a bird was found dead, anotherofficial said.

Last week, samples of some chickens found dead at apoultry farm in the state's Balod district had tested positivefor the avian influenza.

