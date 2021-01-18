Cold weather conditions persist in HP

Cold weather conditions persist in HPPTI | Shimla | Updated: 18-01-2021 18:30 IST | Created: 18-01-2021 18:10 IST
Parts of Himachal Pradesh shivered amid cold weather conditions on Monday with Keylong being the coldest place in the state at minus 4.7 degrees Celsius, the meteorological department here said.
A fresh western disturbance is very likely to affect the Western Himalayan region from January 22 onwards, bringing rain and snowfall to the state, it said.
Tribal district Lahaul and Spiti's administrative centre Keylong continued to be the coldest place in the state at minus 4.7 degrees Celsius, Shimla Meteorological Centre director Manmohan Singh said.
Kalpa recorded a low of minus 1.4 degrees Celsius, he said.
The minimum temperature in Manali was 1.6 degrees Celsius, Dalhousie 3.3 degrees Celsius and Kufri 4.1 degrees Celsius.
The mercury settled at 4.1 degrees Celsius in Shimla.
Kangra recorded the highest temperature in the state at 22.2 degrees Celsius.
The weather department said dry weather will prevail in the state till January 22.
A fresh western disturbance is very likely to affect the Western Himalayan region from January 22 onwards. It may trigger scattered to fairly widespread rain and snowfall over the state, Singh said.
