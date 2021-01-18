Left Menu
Scientists see new evidence S.African variant binds more readily to human cells

Reuters | Johannesburg | Updated: 18-01-2021 22:02 IST | Created: 18-01-2021 22:00 IST
Scientists have new biological evidence that the so-called South African coronavirus variant binds more readily and strongly to human cells, making it more infectious, top local epidemiologist Salim Abdool Karim said on Monday.

He was speaking at a presentation of research into the variant, known as 501Y.V2, by a team of scientists. The variant was identified by South African genomics experts late last year.

