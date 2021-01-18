Bird flu: Rajasthan reports 245 more avian deaths; total 5,540
Seventeen of the 33 districts of the state are affected by the bird-flu infection. Of the 267 samples collected from 27 districts, 67 have been diagnosed with the infection, according to a release issued by the Animal Husbandry Department.
A total of 245 birds -- 175 crows, three peacocks, 13 pigeons and 54 other birds -- died on Monday, the release said.
On Sunday, 165 birds -- 104 crows, 22 pigeons, 19 peacocks and 20 other birds -- had died. Since December 25 last year, a total of 5,540 birds have been found dead in the state, according to the department.
Officials said no migratory bird has died due to the avian influenza virus in any of the districts and the state's poultry farms are also safe from the infection till now.
Over the last few days, the department had sent samples of birds from Alwar, Bharatpur, Churu, Sriganganagar, Jodhpur, Barmer and Jalore for examination and the reports have come negative. The reports of Nagaur and Bikaner districts are yet to be received.
