219 more birds found dead in Rajasthan

As many as 219 more birds were found dead on Tuesday in Rajasthan where 17 districts have reported cases of bird flu or avian influenza, officials said.

A total of 5,759 birds have died in the state in the past three weeks, they said.

According to the Animal Husbandry Department, out of 267 samples taken from 27 districts, 67 were confirmed for the bird flu on Tuesday.

As many as 164 crows, 24 pigeons, nine peacocks and 22 other birds were found dead on Tuesday, the officials said.

Since December 25, 5,759 birds have died in the state. These include 4,079 crows, 302 peacocks, 456 pigeons, and 922 other birds, they said.

Department officials said no migratory bird has died due to bird flu in any district.

