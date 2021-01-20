GDA identifies over 900 illegal structures

Left Menu
PTI | Ghaziabad | Updated: 20-01-2021 21:42 IST | Created: 20-01-2021 21:39 IST
The Ghaziabad Development Authority has identified over 900 illegal structures and stringent action will be taken against the violators, an official said here on Wednesday. The vice-chairman of the authority, Krishna Karunesh, said so far 913 illegal structures have been identified, most of which were constructed by builders in GDA colonies.

The enforcement department of the GDA will forward the list of these buildings to the chief secretary of the Housing Department in Lucknow, he said, adding that such constructions will not be tolerated and stringent action will be taken against the violators. Meanwhile, the authority shifted its OSD (Land Acquisition) Sanjay kumar to the enforcement department, which deals with illegal structures.

