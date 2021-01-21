Left Menu
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 21-01-2021 18:59 IST | Created: 21-01-2021 17:46 IST
Expeditiously allot flats to people living in identified JJ clusters: Kejriwal to officials
Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday directed officials to ''expeditiously'' allot flats to people living in the city's identified JJ (jhuggi jhopri) clusters.

The chief minister chaired a meeting to review the status of the ongoing JJ cluster rehabilitation plan under Mukhyamantri Awas Yojana. Urban Development Minister Satyendar Jain also attended the meeting.

''We have to provide shelter to every poor in Delhi. The project should be completed within its due timeline,'' Kejriwal said.

A total of 9,315 house inventories is in a ready-to-move condition for 14 identified JJ clusters. Apart from these, 28,910 are being constructed for 73 identified JJ clusters, said a Delhi government statement.

The chief minister instructed officials to expeditiously allot the flats that have been constructed for the economically weaker section and slum dwellers. He said all obstacles in the allotment of land required for the construction of these flats should be removed, the statement said.

Officials of the Urban Shelter Improvement Board (DUSIB) said out of the 9,315 ready-to-move in houses, 7,400 are in Bhalswa Jahangirpuri area for seven identified JJ clusters, 1,060 are in Sultanpuri area for four such clusters and 855 are in Bawana area for three identified JJ clusters. In the meetings held earlier, it was decided that the construction project will be held in two phases and the EWS flats will be constructed on the vacant land of DUSIB. A total of 89,400 houses will be constructed in three phases.

In the first phase, 41,400 houses will be built by the year 2022 while in the second phase, 18,000 houses will be constructed. In the third phase, 30,000 EWS houses will be constructed across Delhi. The houses will be multi-storeyed and five separate tenders will be called each in a lot of 8,000 houses. The time frame for the construction of houses in the first phase is 24 months, with a construction cost of Rs 3.312 Crores for 41400 flats at Rs 8 Lakh per flat, the statement added.

