Left Menu
Development News Edition

181 more birds found dead in Rajasthan

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 21-01-2021 21:18 IST | Created: 21-01-2021 21:18 IST
181 more birds found dead in Rajasthan

As many as 181 more birds were found dead on Thursday in Rajasthan where 17 districts have reported cases of avian influenza, according to a bulletin.

A total of 6,903 birds have died in the state since December 25, the animal husbandry department bulletin said.

On the avian influenza situation in Rajasthan, the department said that out of 272 samples from 27 districts, 67 have tested positive for the infection.

On Thursday, 134 crows, 13 pigeons, 25 peacocks and nine other birds were found dead. Since December 25, 6,093 birds have died in the state, including 4,306 crows, 348 peacocks and 477 pigeons, it said The department said that ''uncommon death'' of two migratory birds was reported from Bundi and three from Kota.

The death of 59 poultry birds in the state, including five in Jaisalmer, 17 in Kota, 33 in Bundi and four in Jaipur, was also termed ''uncommon death'' by the department in its bulletin.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Miners lead FTSE 100 higher on earnings cheer

One Piece Chapter 1002: Supernovas vs Yonkos fight, Sanji helps Luffy against Kaido & Big Mom

New range name box improves navigation in Google Sheets

Sex Education Season 3 will have time jump, Gillian Anderson shares chances for more seasons

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

FACTBOX-Biden's plan to fight the coronavirus

President Joe Biden launched a comprehensive federal plan on Thursday to rein in the raging COVID-19 pandemic.He will sign 10 wide-ranging executive orders Thursday afternoon, ordering federal agencies, private industry, and U.S. residents ...

Vice President Kamala Harris: Beyond the Superlatives

By K. Divia Sawhney In the wake of Madam Vice President Kamala Devi Harris win, post-election tweets and merchandise boasted the slogan, The VP looks like me. The global publics investment in Harris and what she meant to a greater multi-eth...

Follow lockdown rules or face punishment, says UK interior minister

British interior minister Priti Patel warned those who break COVID-19 lockdown rules that they faced punishment by police, announcing a new 800 pound 1,097.36 fine for those who attend house parties.My message is clear If you dont follow th...

Guj CM donates Rs 5 lakh for Ayodhya Ram temple construction

Gujarat Chief Minister VijayRupani on Thursday donated Rs five lakh for the constructionof a Ram temple in Ayodhya.He donated the amount to Shri Ram Janmabhoomi TeerthKshetra trust during a programme held in Rajkot city ofGujarat.On the occ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021