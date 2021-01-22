Left Menu
Then thecervical dislocation of the birds is done.Birds are kept in the pit with one more layer ofcalcium carbonate over them and then they are buried,another official had explained earlier.Nine poultry birds from another village, Krushnapur,located near Pimpri Khurd, were found dead on Thursday, asecond official said.Their samples have been sent for lab analysis andreports are awaited, he said.

PTI | Aurangabad | Updated: 22-01-2021 14:22 IST | Created: 22-01-2021 13:54 IST
Over 750 poultry birds to be culled in Hingoli on Saturday
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

As many as 764 poultry birdswill be culled in Hingoli district of Maharashtra on Saturdayto check the spread of bird flu, an official said on Friday.

The decision has been taken by the animal husbandrydepartment after samples of dead poultry birds sent fromPimpri Khurd, a village located 50km from Hingoli city, to alab in Bhopal tested positive for avian influenza, he said.

The administration has declared a prohibited zone inthe village and poultry birds, raised in backyard byhouseholds, in the area will be culled, the animal husbandrydepartment official told PTI.

Twenty four hens in Pimpri Khurd died on January 16followed by five more later, he said.

Their samples were sent to the National Institute ofHigh Security Animal Diseases, Bhopal, for analysis.

''Reports of birds which died in Pimpri Khurd arepositive for the bird flu infection. A total of 764 birds werefound in the infected zone in our survey.

''Culling of these birds will be undertaken onSaturday. These are all household birds,'' he said.

The process of culling consists of digging pits andlaying a layer of calcium carbonate on its base. Then thecervical dislocation of the birds is done.

Birds are kept in the pit with one more layer ofcalcium carbonate over them and then they are buried,another official had explained earlier.

Nine poultry birds from another village, Krushnapur,located near Pimpri Khurd, were found dead on Thursday, asecond official said.

Their samples have been sent for lab analysis andreports are awaited, he said.

