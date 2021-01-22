Over Rs 2,000cr sanctioned for projects in Nanded: Chavan

Maharashtra minister Ashok Chavanon Friday said the state government has sanctioned funds tothe tune of Rs 2,755 crore for 180 development projects inNanded district.

Speaking at the ground-breaking ceremony of a bridgeon Asna river, the public works department minister said theprevious BJP government in the state had not carried out manyprojects in Nanded, which is why the district lagged behind.

''The present government in Maharashtra has sanctionedRs 2,755 crore for 180 development works in the district,''said Chavan, who is also the district's Guardian Minister.

He further said that a 194-km long road will beconstructed from Nanded to Jalna, and will be connected toNagpur-Mumbai Samruddhi Highway.

The old road from Jalna to Nanded will also berepaired and a provision will be made for the same in thebudget, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)