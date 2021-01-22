RSS' Muslim affiliate starts Ram Temple fund drive in MP

A Muslim outfit affiliated tothe Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh on Friday said it had starteda drive in Madhya Pradesh to collect funds for construction ofthe Ram Temple in Ayodhya in Uttar Pradesh.

Muslim Rashtriya Manch national coordinator SK Muddinsaid the drive was being held in the Muslim-dominated areas ofthe state as the community would be proud to contribute forthe construction of the temple.

''We belong to one family. Neither have Muslims comefrom Arab nations nor Christians from Rome. Our nature ofworship may differ but our ancestors are the same,'' he toldreporters here.

The drive will be in coordination with Vishwa HinduParishad, which along with the Shree Ram Janmabhoomi TeerthKshetra Trust on January 15 launched a drive to collect fundsfor construction of the temple.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)