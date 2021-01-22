Fire at automobile service centre

A fire broke out in an automobile service centre in west Delhi's Uttam Nagar area on Friday night, officials said.

The fire department received information about the blaze at 9.41 pm, following which 15 fire tenders were rushed to the spot, officials said.

Firefighters are trying to douse the blaze. Further details are awaited.

