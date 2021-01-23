50 shanties gutted in massive fire in east Delhi

Over 50 shanties were gutted in a massive fire that broke out in east Delhi's Ghazipur Dairy Farm area on Saturday, officials said. Fire officials received information about the blaze at 1.41 pm, following which 17 fire tenders were rushed to the spot. Around 50 to 60 shanties were gutted in the fire. The blaze was brought under control at 2.50 pm, they said, adding that cooling process is underway.

