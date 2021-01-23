Telangana Governor contributes Rs 1.01 lakh for Ram temple

Hyderabad, Jan 23 (PTI): Telangana Governor TamilisaiSoundararajan on Saturday contributed Rs 1,00,001 towards theconstruction of Lord Ram temple at Ayodhya.

The state committee members of the Ram JanmabhoomiMandir Nirman Nidhi Samarpana Abhiyan met the Governor at RajBhavan when she handed over a cheque for the sum as herpersonal contribution, said a press release from theAbhiyan.

Some of the Raj Bhavan officials and employees too madecontributions.

The committee members explained about the abhiyan(campaign collecting donations) across Telangana to theGovernor, the release said.

They showed a photo album on the temple constructionwork in Ayodhya and Soundararajan asked about issues relatedto the construction, it said.

