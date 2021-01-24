Science News Roundup: German scientists make paralyzed mice walk again

Left Menu
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-01-2021 18:34 IST | Created: 24-01-2021 18:27 IST
Following is a summary of current science news briefs.

German researchers have enabled mice paralyzed after spinal cord injuries to walk again, re-establishing a neural link hitherto considered irreparable in mammals by using a designer protein injected into the brain. Spinal cord injuries in humans, often caused by sports or traffic accidents, leave them paralyzed because not all of the nerve fibers that carry information between muscles and the brain are able to grow back.

