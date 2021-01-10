Germany's COVID-19 death toll exceeds 40,000

Berlin [Germany], January 10 (ANI/Sputnik): The number of deaths from the coronavirus disease in Germany has exceeded 40,000, the Robert Koch Institute said.

According to the institute, the death toll has increased in the last 24 hours by 465 to 40,343 people.

Meanwhile, 16,946 new cases were confirmed, bringing the nationwide tally to 1,908,527. (ANI/Sputnik)

