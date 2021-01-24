Guj: 4 dead in 2 accidents in Devbhumi Dwarka, Ahmedabad

Four persons were killed intwo separate accidents on Sunday in Devbhumi Dwarka districtand on Bhavnagar-Ahmedabad Highway in Gujarat, police said.

In the first incident, two unidentified men werekilled on the spot when their SUV, heading towards Bhavnagar,was hit by a truck near Moti Baru village in Ahmedabad'sDholka taluka, said Koth police station sub inspector HRPatel.

Three people in the SUV were injured in the incidentand the driver of the truck, which overturned on impact, hasbeen detained, he added.

In the second accident, which took place later in theday in Devbhumi Dwarka, a couple from Bhanwad traveling on ascooter was hit by a speeding pick-up truck near Manjavillage, an official said.

Ketan Parmar (39) and his wife Jyoti (37) died on thespot and the pick-up driver fled from the spot, the Khambhaliapolice station official said.

