Temperatures dip, chilly, foggy R-Day likely in MP, says IMD

It is expected to be foggy andchilly in at least 10 districts in Madhya Pradesh on RepublicDay on Tuesday, an India Meteorological Department officialsaid.

The ten districts expected to get light, moderate orheavy fog include Bhopal, Gwalior and Jabalpur, as well asRewa and Chambal divisions, he said.

''Tuesday morning's fog won't last long. The RepublicDay is expected to be chilly as well in the state. The maximumtemperatures in MP have started dipping,'' said PK Saha, seniormeteorologist, IMD, Bhopal.

''The maximum temperature of Bhopal dropped from 27.8degrees Celsius on Sunday to to 22.5 degrees Celsius onMonday. Indore and Jabalpur recorded a dip in maximumtemperature by 2.0 and 3.9 degrees Celsius respectively,'' headded.

The official said 17 stations in MP recorded minimumtemperatures between 6 degrees Celsius and 10 degrees Celsiusin the last 24 hours.

''Minimum temperatures are likely to fall furtherinMadhya Pradesh on Tuesday,'' Saha added.

