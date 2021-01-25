Left Menu
Development News Edition

UP CM dedicates projects worth Rs 706 crore in Noida

PTI | Noida | Updated: 25-01-2021 23:32 IST | Created: 25-01-2021 23:29 IST
UP CM dedicates projects worth Rs 706 crore in Noida
File Photo Image Credit: ANI

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday laid foundation stones and inaugurated 66 small and big projects totalling Rs 706 crore in Noida via a video conference from Lucknow.

This was done by the chief minister as he inaugurated the 'Shilp Haat' programme in Noida's Sector 33A virtually to mark the 71st foundation day of Uttar Pradesh.

Adityanath was supposed to visit Noida, adjoining Delhi, in the morning but the visit was cancelled in view of inclement weather, according to officials.

The chief minister said Gautam Buddh Nagar district is emerging as the ''financial capital'' of the state and added that investment opportunities have grown in the region with an airport coming up in Jewar, according to an official statement.

''On the occasion of the UP Day, the chief minister gifted various development projects worth Rs 706 crore in Gautam Buddh Nagar which mainly include a cattle shelter, construction of a community centre, resurfacing of the Noida-Greater Noida Expressway, a Veda Forest Park which is to be built in Sector-78 Noida, an underground parking, a Biodiversity Park,'' the statement read.

Adityanath lauded the district police for the management of law and order and performed the 'Bhoomi Poojan' for four new police stations Phase One, Okhla Barrage, Sector 116 and Sector 63, it stated.

He also inaugurated the 'Safe City' project, under which the district will get 1,600 cameras -- 250 of them in the first phase for monitoring public spaces.

There are 11 new police stations and two new checkpoints proposed to be constructed in the district this year. Five of the 11 stations will be in the vicinity of the upcoming airport and the Film City, according to the statement.

During the function, organised on the second day of the three-day celebrations of 'UP Diwas', Adityanath dubbed Noida as the ''pride'' of UP.

He also released the ''Noida Anthem'', a theme song of the city by Noida Authority. The song has been sung by Kailash Kher while concept, creation and design is by KEPL and Kailasa Records.

Citing examples of the Jewar airport, indoor stadium and the upcoming Film City, he said while such projects will be highly beneficial for the people economically, the development of industrial infrastructure will increase employment opportunities and encourage manufacturing and exports.

''This will help Noida in gaining a new identity and realise the potential of infinite investment,'' he said.

On the occasion, toolkits and monetary aid through revolving funds (RF), Community Investment funds (CIF) and Cash Credit Limit (CCL) were provided to the Self Help Groups (SHGs) under the One District One Product (ODOP) scheme.

He said every district of UP is on its way to become an enterprise hub through the ODOP scheme by gaining a distinctive identity by promoting their traditional products.

The chief minister also lauded the state for its law and order, saying it has become ''a model for the country''.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 1002 delayed till Jan-end, Rocks D Xebec is alive, hiding in Wanokuni

Infosys, TCS, Cognizant join WEF coalition to tackle workplace racism

Canada's Telus International aims for nearly $7 bln valuation in IPO

Study links insufficient sleep, stress to symptoms resembling concussion

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Biden to approach U.S.-China relations with 'patience' -White House spokeswoman

The United States is in a serious competition with China, and President Joe Biden wants to approach relations with Beijing with patience, White House spokeswoman Jen Psaki said on Monday.Were starting from an approach of patience as it rela...

Former SAfrican president to lead Nelson Mandela Foundation amid probe against top officials

Former South African president Kgalema Motlanthe has been appointed to head an interim leadership structure at the Nelson Mandela Foundation amid probe into allegations of impropriety against the organisations top officials.In a letter from...

Five prestigious J&K awards go to health department for meritorious public services

Five of the 14 awards of the Jammu and Kashmir government for meritorious service has gone to the health department for its exemplary work done to tackle the COVID-19 pandemic.The department led by Financial Commissioner Atal Dulloo has bee...

Risk of 'vaccine-busting' coronavirus variants prompts tougher UK quarantine - Johnson

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Monday he was looking at toughening border quarantine rules because of the risk of vaccine-busting new coronavirus variants. New variants of the virus that causes COVID-19 are opening up the pros...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021