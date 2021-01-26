Left Menu
Tripura celebrates 72nd Republic Day

PTI | Agartala | Updated: 26-01-2021 15:21 IST | Created: 26-01-2021 15:17 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

The 72nd Republic Day was celebrated with enthusiasm and fervour in Tripura on Tuesday,with Governor R K Bais unfurling the Tricolour at The AssamRifles ground here.

Contingents of the BSF, CRPF, Tripura Police and the Tripura State Rifles (TSR) took part in the march past.

Folk artists from the hills enthralled the audience with their dance performance during the celebrations.

The governor in his address said, despite many hurdles his government was trying its best to develop the state.

He said to transform the state into a preferreddestination for industrial and trade activities, physicalinfrastructures are being developed in Bodhjung nagar here.

The governor said in addition to one Integrated Check(ICP) post at Agartala another ICP is proposed to be set up inSabroom, the southernmost town in the state bordering Bangladesh.

It would be the busiest land port of the future after completion of a bridge on the Feni River, Bais said.

Another ICP is proposed to be set up at Nischintapurof Agartala-Akhaura rail link, the governor said, adding apart from existing Simanata haats (border haats) at Kamalasagar inSipahijala district and Srinagar in Sabroom, two new haats are being set up at Dharmanagar in North Tripura district and Kamalpur in Dhalai district.

