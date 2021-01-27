Left Menu

Rhino calf found dead in Dudhwa National Park

PTI | Lakhimpurkheri | Updated: 27-01-2021 20:26 IST | Created: 27-01-2021 20:24 IST
Rhino calf found dead in Dudhwa National Park
Representative image

A one-year-old rhinoceros calf was found dead in Dudhwa National Park in Uttar Pradesh on Wednesday, an official said.

''The injuries detected on the rhino calf's body indicated attack by some carnivore,'' Dudhwa Tiger Reserve field director Sanjay Kumar Pathak told PTI.

After examining camera footage, it was found that a tiger attacked the calf on Tuesday night, Pathak said.

A post-mortem was carried and it ''established rhino casualty in the tiger attack,'' he added. PTI CORR NAVHMB

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

