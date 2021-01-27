Left Menu

Five migratory waterbirds found dead in HP, bird flu suspected

PTI | Shimla | Updated: 27-01-2021 21:53 IST | Created: 27-01-2021 21:53 IST
Five migratory waterbirds died due to suspected avian influenza at the Pong Dam lake wildlife sanctuary in Himachal Pradesh's Kangra district on Wednesday, officials said.

With this, a total of 4,982 birds have died at the lake, they said.

Two bar-headed geese and three Eurasian coots were found dead at the Pong Dam lake wildlife sanctuary, Chief Wildlife Warden Archana Sharma said.

The carcasses were found in Jawali and Dhameta beats of the wetland, she said.

Migratory waterbirds started dying in and around the lake in large numbers in December last year.

Subsequently on January 4, samples from some carcasses tested positive for the H5N1 influenza virus.

Since then, all human and livestock activity is prohibited within 10 kilometres from the periphery of the lake.

