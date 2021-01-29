Left Menu

Cold wave in parts of Rajasthan, forecast for similar weather tomorrow

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 29-01-2021 17:28 IST | Created: 29-01-2021 17:00 IST
Cold wave in parts of Rajasthan, forecast for similar weather tomorrow
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Cold wave conditions continued to prevail in parts of Rajasthan with Mount Abu recording 4.6 degrees Celsius below the freezing point, the meteorological department said on Friday.

It was third consecutive day when mercury was recorded below freezing point in Mount Abu on Thursday night, a Met department official said.

According to the department, the minimum temperature was 1.5 degrees Celsius in Sikar, 1.7 degrees Celsius in Churu, 2.6 degrees Celsius in Bhilwara, 2.9 degrees Celsius in Pilani, 3.1 degrees Celsius in Chittorgarh and 3.7 degrees Celsius in Ganganagar on Thursday night.

The capital city of Jaipur recorded a minimum temperature of 6.8 degrees Celsius.

The department has forecast cold wave to remain in Alwar, Bhilwara, Bharatpur, Jhunjhunu, Sikar, Ganganagar, Hanumangarh, Churu and Bikaner districts in the next 24 hours.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Jim Wong-Chu: Google doodle on Canadian poet who amplified Asian Canadian community

Science News Roundup: Coronavirus variants escape effects of antibody drugs Scientists produce embryos in race to save northern white rhino from extinction

Samsung, DT conduct first Massive MIMO 5G SA trial in Czech Republic

Google Meet adds ability for admins to control background replacement

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

HC asks AWBI, CZA to respond to PETA plea for taking action against circuses for violations

The Delhi High Court Friday sought response of the Animal Welfare Board of India AWBI and the Central Zoo Authority CZA on a plea by NGO People for Ethical Treatment of Animals PETA seeking to issue show cause notices to several circuses an...

WRAPUP 2-GameStop back on the rise as Robinhood eases trading ban

The army of small investors behind this weeks dramatic squeeze on Wall Street hedge funds returned to drive shares in GameStop and other hot companies higher on Friday as online broker Robinhood eased disputed trading restrictions.Shares in...

China's HNA Group says creditors want it declared bankrupt

HNA Group, a debt-burdened Chinese airline operator that faced opposition in Washington to its attempt to buy a Wall Street hedge fund during a costly global acquisition spree, says its creditors have asked a court to declare the company ba...

Greece rolls out vaccinations to island outposts ahead of summer

Inhabitants of remote Greek islands received the COVID-19 vaccine this week as the government rolled out its inoculation campaign to include tiny villages, some with no more than a couple of dozens inhabitants. Many of the islands have been...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021