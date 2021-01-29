Cold wave in parts of Rajasthan, forecast for similar weather tomorrow

Cold wave conditions continued to prevail in parts of Rajasthan with Mount Abu recording 4.6 degrees Celsius below the freezing point, the meteorological department said on Friday.

It was third consecutive day when mercury was recorded below freezing point in Mount Abu on Thursday night, a Met department official said.

According to the department, the minimum temperature was 1.5 degrees Celsius in Sikar, 1.7 degrees Celsius in Churu, 2.6 degrees Celsius in Bhilwara, 2.9 degrees Celsius in Pilani, 3.1 degrees Celsius in Chittorgarh and 3.7 degrees Celsius in Ganganagar on Thursday night.

The capital city of Jaipur recorded a minimum temperature of 6.8 degrees Celsius.

The department has forecast cold wave to remain in Alwar, Bhilwara, Bharatpur, Jhunjhunu, Sikar, Ganganagar, Hanumangarh, Churu and Bikaner districts in the next 24 hours.

