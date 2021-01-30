Adampur in Punjab shivers at 0.5 deg C

A cold wave continued to sweep Punjab and Haryana on Saturday, an official of the Meteorological Department here said.

Adampur in Punjab shivered at 0.5 degrees Celsius. Among other places in Punjab, Amritsar, Ludhiana and Patiala experienced cold weather at 1.3, 5.8 and 6.6 degrees Celsius respectively, up to three degrees below normal.

Minimum temperatures at Pathankot, Halwara, Bathinda, Faridkot and Gurdaspur also settled at 3.7, 2.9, 2.1, 1.6 and 3 degrees Celsius respectively.

In Haryana, Ambala, Hisar and Karnal recorded their respective lows at 5.9, 3.2 and 4.2 degrees Celsius, up to five notches below normal.

Narnaul, Rohtak, Bhiwani and Sirsa recorded their minimums at 2.5, 5.2, 4.9 and 2.2 degrees Celsius respectively.

Chandigarh, the common capital of the two states, recorded a low of 7 degrees Celsius.

