Maha: KDMC starts toll free number to help property buyers

The Kalyan Dombivali MunicipalCorporation in the Thane district has launched a toll-free number to help people verify property details before finalizing a deal, officials said on Saturday.

It is an initiative of KDMC municipal commissioner Vijay Suryavanshi to ensure people who want to buy property in the township, a booming part of Mumbai Metropolitan Region, are not cheated, they said.

''Details of residential and commercial properties can be checked by calling toll free number 1800-233-7125. The prospective buyers can also contact the TDP department of KDMCto get property details,'' an official said.

