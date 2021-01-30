Maha: KDMC starts toll free number to help property buyers

Left Menu

PTI | Thane | Updated: 30-01-2021 16:37 IST | Created: 30-01-2021 16:10 IST
The Kalyan Dombivali MunicipalCorporation in the Thane district has launched a toll-free number to help people verify property details before finalizing a deal, officials said on Saturday.

It is an initiative of KDMC municipal commissioner Vijay Suryavanshi to ensure people who want to buy property in the township, a booming part of Mumbai Metropolitan Region, are not cheated, they said.

''Details of residential and commercial properties can be checked by calling toll free number 1800-233-7125. The prospective buyers can also contact the TDP department of KDMCto get property details,'' an official said.

