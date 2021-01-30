PTI tally of COVID-19 cases and deaths in India at 10.40 pm

Following is a state/UT-wise tally of COVID-19 cases, recoveries and deaths in India at 10.40 pm, according to data provided by various governments.

State/UT Confirmed Discharged Deaths------------------------------------------------------------Andaman & Nicobar 4994 4928 62 ------------------------------------------------------------Andhra Pradesh 887720 879278 7153------------------------------------------------------------Arunachal Pradesh 16828 16758 56------------------------------------------------------------Assam 217120 214124 1082------------------------------------------------------------Bihar 260603 257856 1499------------------------------------------------------------Chandigarh 20899 20414 334------------------------------------------------------------Chhattisgarh 305102 297144 3698------------------------------------------------------------Daman, Diu & Dadra 3370 3362 2------------------------------------------------------------Delhi 634956 622671 10849------------------------------------------------------------Goa 53356 51831 766------------------------------------------------------------Gujarat 261224 253368 4387------------------------------------------------------------Haryana 267805 263654 3017------------------------------------------------------------Himachal Pradesh 57494 56131 964------------------------------------------------------------Jammu & Kashmir 124449 121752 1936------------------------------------------------------------Jharkhand 118651 117004 1071------------------------------------------------------------Karnataka 938865 920657 12213------------------------------------------------------------Kerala 923912 848476 3722------------------------------------------------------------Ladakh 9714 9517 129 ------------------------------------------------------------Madhya Pradesh 254886 248319 3807------------------------------------------------------------Maharashtra 2023814 1927335 51042------------------------------------------------------------Manipur 29052 28545 371------------------------------------------------------------Meghalaya 13761 13541 146------------------------------------------------------------Mizoram 4366 4323 9------------------------------------------------------------Nagaland 12090 11806 78------------------------------------------------------------Odisha 334958 331962 1906------------------------------------------------------------Puducherry 39047 38094 647------------------------------------------------------------Punjab 173084 165291 5609------------------------------------------------------------Rajasthan 317396 312370 2766------------------------------------------------------------Sikkim 6088 5858 133 ------------------------------------------------------------Tamil Nadu 837832 820907 12350------------------------------------------------------------Telangana 294306 290354 1598------------------------------------------------------------Tripura 33348 32936 391------------------------------------------------------------Uttarakhand 96068 91880 1643------------------------------------------------------------Uttar Pradesh 600079 585747 8650------------------------------------------------------------West Bengal 569769 553934 10164------------------------------------------------------------Total 10747006 10422127 154250------------------------------------------------------------INCREASE BY 3676 4723 117------------------------------------------------------------ *This tally does not reflect the latest figures from Tripura as the state has not yet released its health bulletin.

In its most recent update, the Union Health Ministry placed the total number of cases at 1,07,33,131 and the death toll at 1,54,147. The ministry said that 1,04,09,160 people have so far recovered from the infection.

