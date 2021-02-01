Kiran Bedi hails Union budget

Puducherry Lt Governor Kiran Bedi on Monday hailed the Union budget for the fiscal 2021-2022 and termed it ''a healthy budget on all counts.'' Welcoming the budget, the former IPS officer in a message said ''it removes obstacles and provides considerable ease of living focusing on the quality of life socially, economically and environmentally.'' Bedi pointed out that a ''healthy nation will lead to a wealthy and a creative nation.'' Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presented the budget in Lok Sabha on Monday with a focus on driving economic recovery through higher spending on sectors such as healthcare and infrastructure.

