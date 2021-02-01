Kiran Bedi hails Union budget

Kiran Bedi hails Union budgetPTI | Puducherry | Updated: 01-02-2021 16:20 IST | Created: 01-02-2021 16:00 IST
Puducherry Lt Governor Kiran Bedi on Monday hailed the Union budget for the fiscal 2021-2022 and termed it ''a healthy budget on all counts.'' Welcoming the budget, the former IPS officer in a message said ''it removes obstacles and provides considerable ease of living focusing on the quality of life socially, economically and environmentally.'' Bedi pointed out that a ''healthy nation will lead to a wealthy and a creative nation.'' Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presented the budget in Lok Sabha on Monday with a focus on driving economic recovery through higher spending on sectors such as healthcare and infrastructure.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Lok Sabha
- Bedi
- Puducherry Lt Governor
- Nirmala
- KiranBedi
ALSO READ
Bedi is a 'publicity aspirant': CM
Consul General of Israel to South India meets Kiran Bedi& CM
Subsidy on canteen food served to MPs, others in Parliament has been stopped: Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla.
Rajya Sabha will sit from 9 am to 2 pm; Lok Sabha 4-8 pm during Parliament session beginning Jan 29: LS Speaker Om Birla.
Now ITDC will handle canteens in Parliament in place of Northern Railways: Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla.