Cold wave warning for Odisha till February 5

The met office on Mondaywarned of cold wave to severe cold wave in some districts ofOdisha for the next three to four days prompting the stategovernment to direct districts' auuthoriries take steps tohelp the people.

The India Meteorological Department in a specialbulletin said severe cold wave conditions are very likely oversome districts till February 5 under the influence of northwesterly/ northerly dry and cold wind at lower levelpenetrating over Odisha.

The department also warned that the night temperatureis expected to fall by three-to five degree celsius tillFebruary 5.

The weather office issued orange (remain prepared) andyellow (be updated) warnings for certain districts.

Similar warnings have been issued for the next threedays, an official said.

The state is reeling under cold weather conditions asthe night temperature dipped below 10 degree celsius in nineplaces. Phulbani was the coldest at 5 degree celsius, followedby Jharsuguda at 7.5, Balangir at 7.8, Keonjhar at 8.4,Sonepur at 8.6, Sundargarh, Daringbadi and Boudh at 9 andBaripada at 9.6 degree celsius.

The night temperature remained below 15 degrees in 13places. It was 11.1 degrees in Balasore, 10.8 in Chandbali, 12degrees in Cuttack, 14.2 in Paradip, 13.8 degrees inBhubaneswar, 11.6 in Angul, 10.2 in Sambalpur, 10.6 inHirakud, 12.8 degree celsius in Talcher, 10 in Bhawanipatna,13 in Koraput, 11.8 in Titlagarh and 14.5 degree celsius inNayagarh, the IMD said.

For February 2 the orange warning has been issued forthe districts of Jharsuguda, Sundargarh, Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj,Deogarh, Balangir and Kandhama,l while yellow weather warninghas been given for Balasore, Bhadrak, Jajpur, Kendrapada,Cuttack, Jagatsinghpur, Bargarh, Sambalpur, Angul, Dhenkanal,Sonepur, Boudh, Kalahandi, Nuapada, Nayagarh and Khurdadistricts, it added.

The special relief commissioner (SRC) said since thereis an increased likelihood of cold-related illnesses amongpeople, prolonged exposuire to cold will aggravate theircondition.

The SRC in a letter to the district collectors and thecommissioners of municipal corporations directed them toensure that immediate arrangements are made for opening schooland community buildings and other available structures for useas night shelters by homeless and needy people.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)