Left Menu

Establishment of Centre for Wetland Conservation and Management announced

Speaking at the launch the Minister of State for Environment highlighted the importance of wetlands in providing various ecosystem services.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 02-02-2021 19:05 IST | Created: 02-02-2021 19:05 IST
Establishment of Centre for Wetland Conservation and Management announced
The Centre will help in building partnership and networks with relevant national and international agencies. Image Credit: Wikipedia

On the occasion of the World Wetland Day and as a part of its commitment towards conservation, restoration and management of India's wetlands, the Minister of State for Environment, Forest and Climate Change, Sh. Babul Supriyo today announced the establishment of a Centre for Wetland Conservation and Management (CWCM), as a part of the National Centre for Sustainable Coastal Management(NCSCM), Chennai, an institution under the Ministry. The event was attended virtually by NCSCM, State Wetland Authorities and the knowledge partners of the Wetland Division.

Speaking at the launch the Minister of State for Environment highlighted the importance of wetlands in providing various ecosystem services. "The dedicated Centre which is launched today would address specific research needs and knowledge gaps and will aid in the application of integrated approaches for conservation, management and wise use of the wetlands," said Shri Supriyo.

India has nearly 4.6% of its land as wetlands, covering an area of 15.26 million hectares and has 42 sites designated as Wetlands of International Importance (Ramsar Sites), with a surface area of 1.08 million hectares. The year 2021 also commemorates the 50th anniversary of the signing of the Ramsar Convention on Wetlands on 2 February 1971 in Ramsar, Iran, celebrated annually as World Wetlands Day.

The Centre will help in building partnership and networks with relevant national and international agencies.WCM would serve as a knowledge hub and enable exchange between State/ UT Wetland Authorities, wetland users, managers, researchers, policy-makers and practitioners. The Centre would also assist the national and State/ UT Governments in the design and implementation of policy and regulatory frameworks, management planning, monitoring and targeted research for its conservation.

The Minister also released publications relating to Faunal Diversity of all the Ramsar sites in the country and a brochure on Designation of Ramsar sites.

(With Inputs from PIB)

TRENDING

One Punch Man Chapter 140: Release delayed, more powers of Blast can be revealed

Succession Season 3: HBO announces new actors’ names, when can it be released?

As Google eyes Australia exit, Microsoft talks Bing with PM

INSIGHT-Shell targets power trading and hydrogen in climate drive

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Kurukshetra University students take out tractor march in support of farmers movement

Many students of Kurukshetra University here on Tuesday took out a five km-long tractor march in support of farmers agitation against the Centres new agriculture laws.Several other youngsters, many of them farmers, were also part of the mar...

Tigray opposition parties assert 50,000-plus civilian deaths

A trio of opposition parties in Ethiopias embattled Tigray region estimates that more than 50,000 civilians have been killed in the three-month conflict, and they urge the international community to intervene before a humanitarian disaster ...

Ugandan opposition say 3,000 of their supporters seized since November

Ugandan opposition leader Bobi Wine and his party said on Tuesday that around 3,000 of his supporters had been detained or abducted by state agents since November, when protests flared over his arrest during a presidential election campaign...

GameStop trading resumes after brief halt as shares tumble

Shares of videogame retailer GameStop Corp resumed trading on the New York Stock Exchange after being briefly halted following a 42 slump when the markets opened on Tuesday.The stock has been at the heart of a battle between amateur investo...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021