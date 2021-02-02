Left Menu

Steps announced in budget to boost infra would give fillip to cement demand: SICMA

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 02-02-2021 20:32 IST | Created: 02-02-2021 20:29 IST
Steps announced in budget to boost infra would give fillip to cement demand: SICMA
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Cement manufacturers representing southern India on Tuesday said the steps announced by finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman in the budget to boost the realty sector would give a big fillip to cement demand in the country.

The South India Cement Manufacturers Association said the budget also addressed the various requests made by the cement producers from the South.

Terming the budget presented by Sitharaman on Monday, as 'historic', the Association led by noted industrialist NSrinivasan said, for the first time, infrastructure spending is going deep into Southern parts of the country was extremely welcome' (move).

''The steps announced by Finance Minister to boost realty sector and affordable housing will also help in giving a big fillip to cement demand,'' the Association said in a statement.

Noting that the southern states account for more than one-third of the country's limestone deposit, the region has the potential to become a cement hub for future development across the country and for exports.

The budget has a special emphasis on infrastructure, particularly in the Southern States, not only on roads but also investments in the metro rail, freight corridor from Vijayawada to Kharagpur.

SICMA said it already made representations to the commerce Ministry that the road and infrastructure projects need a special variety of cement.

The cement units in the southern region were sitting idle and can be utilized for the infrastructure products in central, eastern, and northeastern regions by offering either a telescopic freight or a long lead discount, thereby increasing rail traffic, the association said.

SICMA was recently formed representing the cement producers of Southern States and it is led by India CementsLtd Vice Chairman and Managing Director N Srinivasan.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

One Punch Man Chapter 140: Release delayed, more powers of Blast can be revealed

Succession Season 3: HBO announces new actors’ names, when can it be released?

As Google eyes Australia exit, Microsoft talks Bing with PM

INSIGHT-Shell targets power trading and hydrogen in climate drive

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Rugby-Ireland's Doris and Roux ruled out of Six Nations opener against Wales

Ireland back row Caelan Doris and lock Quinn Roux will not play a part in Sundays Six Nations opener against Wales due to injuries and have returned to their provinces for medical assessment, the countrys rugby union IRFU said on Tuesday. D...

Britain records 1,449 deaths, 16,840 cases

Britain recorded 1,449 deaths within 28 days of a positive test for COVID-19 on Tuesday, up from 406 a day earlier, with a further 16,840 cases of the disease, a decrease from a day earlier.Official data showed that 9.65 million people have...

FACTBOX-Latest on the worldwide spread of the coronavirus

As Russias Sputnik V vaccine proved to be almost 92 effective in protecting against COVID-19, Calum Semple, a professor of outbreak medicine, said the E484K coronavirus mutation that could hurt vaccine efficacy has occurred spontaneously in...

U.S. Senate's McConnell wants "even more sanctions" on Myanmar military

U.S. Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell said on Tuesday he hopes that the United States will quickly determine that the recent takeover in Myanmar is a military coup, clearing the way for imposing additional sanctions.We already have ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021