Left Menu

Army rescues British national who lost track while skiing in J-K

PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 02-02-2021 22:55 IST | Created: 02-02-2021 22:55 IST
Army rescues British national who lost track while skiing in J-K

A British national was rescued by the Army after he lost track while skiing during heavy snowfall at the famous ski-resort of Gulmarg in Jammu and Kashmir, the Army said on Tuesday.

“A British national and a ski enthusiast, Lachlan Stewart, who was on a ski trip to Gulmarg, lost track while skiing at Afarwat/Gondola Phase Two on January 31,” an Army official said.

After struggling for two hours in heavy snow, Stewart reached the other side of Afarwat towards dense jungle at around 5 pm.

Having landed up in a no network zone, the tourist was unable to contact his hotel staff or anyone else, the official said.

Stewart was spotted by an Army patrol party of Gulmarg battalion and was rescued to their nearest company operating base, he said.

The official said it came as a great relief for the foreign national as he was drenching wet after negotiating streams and snow in the wilderness.

The British national was treated with great hospitality as per the ethos of the Army and was given a new pair of shoes, socks and warm refreshments, he said.

Stewart was later dropped at his hotel in Gulmarg, he added.

PTI SSB MIJ SRY

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

One Punch Man Chapter 140: Release delayed, more powers of Blast can be revealed

Succession Season 3: HBO announces new actors’ names, when can it be released?

As Google eyes Australia exit, Microsoft talks Bing with PM

INSIGHT-Shell targets power trading and hydrogen in climate drive

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Venezuela has vaccines reserved in COVAX but must pay soon, PAHO says

At least 1.4 million vaccines have been set aside for Venezuela in the COVAX coronavirus vaccine program, an official with the Pan American Health Organization said on Tuesday, but Caracas will need to pay for them within a week. PAHO said ...

Britain calls for immediate release of Kremlin critic Navalny

Britain demanded that Russia immediately releases Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny who was sentenced to three and a half years in jail on Tuesday after a court ruled he had violated the terms of his parole. Navalny, one of President Vladimir P...

Pakistan launches COVID-19 vaccination drive

Pakistan on Tuesday launched its coronavirus vaccination campaign, with a doctor here becoming the first person in the country to be vaccinated for COVID-19.Prime Minister Imran Khan oversaw the start of the campaign.Khan said the vaccine w...

Roger Federer to make tennis comeback in March

Swiss tennis maestro Roger Federer is all set to make his return to the sport at an ATP tournament in Doha, Qatar in March, CNN reported citing the players agent. Federer last featured in January 2020 in the Australian Open before undergoin...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021