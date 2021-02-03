Left Menu

Fresh snowfall in parts of Kashmir

PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 03-02-2021 11:24 IST | Created: 03-02-2021 11:24 IST
Fresh snowfall in parts of Kashmir

Most parts of Kashmir received fresh snowfall on Wednesday, resulting in significant improvement in the minimum temperature across the valley and providing huge relief to residents, officials said.

The snowfall began during the night and continued at many places when last reports came in, the officials said.

The snowfall affected the flight operations at Srinagar airport in the morning, causing some flight delays.

The flight operations were hampered due to the accumulation of snow on the runway and poor visibility due to the bad weather. The MET Office said the famous ski-resort of Gulmarg, in north Kashmir, received about six inches of fresh snowfall, while Kupwara, also in the north, recorded about three inches.

Other places, including Srinagar, experienced very light snowfall, the officials said.

They said there are reports of fresh snowfall in many other areas in the higher reaches of Jammu and Kashmir. The fresh snowfall, however, did not affect the movement of traffic on the Srinagar-Jammu National Highway.

An official of the traffic control room said the highway was through for one-way traffic from Srinagar towards Jammu.

The minimum temperature across the valley rose significantly on Tuesday night, providing huge relief to residents.

Srinagar recorded a low of minus 0.4 degrees Celsius last night – over four degrees up from the previous night's minus 4.6 degrees Celsius.

Pahalgam tourist resort, which also serves as a base camp for the annual Amarnath yatra in south Kashmir, recorded a low of minus 3.9 degrees Celsius – over five degrees down from the previous night's minus 9.3 degrees Celsius.

The minimum temperature at the Gulmarg skiing resort, in north Kashmir's Baramulla district, settled at minus 5.2 degrees Celsius last night – up from minus 7 degrees Celsius the previous night.

The resort was the coldest recorded place in Jammu and Kashmir.

Qazigund – the gateway town to the valley – recorded a minimum of 2.8 degrees Celsius – up from minus 4.5 degrees Celsius the previous night, they said.

Kupwara town, in north Kashmir, recorded a low of minus 1.2 degrees Celsius, while Kokernag, in the south, minus 4.5 degrees Celsius.

The MET Office has forecast the possibility of light to moderate snow/rain at scattered to fairly-widespread places of J-K till Thursday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Data of 25 lakh Airtel customers in J-K allegedly leaked; telco claims no breach in server

No family member of Mpumalanga Premier involved in JOVA Vaccines Supply

Mutation of concern E484K has occurred spontaneously in UK variant, scientist says

Google Startup School to help APAC startups navigate major challenges

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Karnataka: Dog food vending machine that keeps plastic use in check to be launched

A non-governmental organisation, Roystian Foundation of Hubli will be launching machines from 14 February onwards that vend food for street dogs in exchange for an empty plastic bottle. It is a unique idea to prevent stray dogs from starvin...

SC junks PIL seeking direction to CBI to submit status report in Sushant Singh death case

The Supreme Court Wednesday junked a PIL seeking direction to the CBI to submit a status report in Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput death case.A bench comprising Chief Justice S A Bobde and Justices A S Bopanna and V Ramasubramanian dis...

Amazon's billionaire founder Jeff Bezos to step down as CEO; Andy Jassy named successor

Billionaire Jeff Bezos, who founded Amazon as an online bookseller nearly three decades ago, will step down as the CEO of the USD 1.7 trillion global retail giant in the third quarter of 2021 with Andy Jassy being named his successor.Amazon...

Cash reward announced for information on Deep Sidhu, others

Police have announced cash reward of Rs 1 lakh for information that can lead to the arrest of actor Deep Sidhu and three others in connection with the Red Fort incident in Delhi on Republic Day, officials said on Wednesday.Cash reward of Rs...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021