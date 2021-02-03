Cold-weather conditions abate in Punjab, Haryana

Cold weather conditions abated in Punjab and Haryana on Wednesday, with the minimum temperatures registering an increase and hovering few notches above normal.

As night temperatures hovered well below normal range, biting cold conditions had prevailed in the two states and Chandigarh for the past several days.

According to the Meteorological Department, Chandigarh recorded a minimum temperature of 12.6 degrees Celsius.

In Punjab, Amritsar recorded a low of 9.6 degrees Celsius, Patiala's minimum settled at 12.2 degrees Celsius, while Ludhiana registered a low of 10.7 degrees Celsius.

Pathankot (11 degrees), Adampur (9.7 degrees), Halwara (11.6 degrees), Bathinda (10.5 degrees) and Faridkot (9.6 degrees) also recorded above normal minimum temperatures.

In Haryana, Ambala (11.1 degrees), Hisar (8.9 degrees), Karnal (10.5 degrees), Rohtak (11.6 degrees), Bhiwani (11.8 degrees) and Sirsa (10.8 degrees) also recorded above normal minimum temperatures.

According to the Met Department, the day-temperatures have also risen in the two states by two-five notches above normal. PTI SUNHMB

