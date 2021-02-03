Low intensity earthquake hits Ladakh

An earthquake of 4.5 magnitude hit the Union Territory of Ladakh on Wednesday evening, an official of the Meteorological Department said. A police official said there was no report of damage from anywhere. ''The earthquake was probably of low intensity and did not cause panic,'' he said.

The MET Department official said the tremor was felt at 7.59 pm. The earthquake had a depth of 10 kilometer and the epicentre was at latitude 34.33 degrees north and longitude 78.30 degrees east, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)