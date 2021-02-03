Budget: Rs 650 crore allocation for MUTP in Mumbai

The Union budget for FY 21-22 hasallocated Rs 650 crore for the Mumbai Urban Transport Project(MUTP), undertaken for expansion and capacity augmentation ofMumbai's suburban network.

As much as Rs 200 crore have been allocated for MUTP-2, Rs 300 crore for MUTP-3 and Rs 150 crore for MUTP-3A.

According to railway officials, MUTP projects got Rs100 crore more this time as compared to FY 20-21 when totalallocation for various projects under MUTP was Rs 550 crore.

''We are happy that like last few years, the fundallocation has been as desired and works will get a furtherboost,'' said R S Khurana, chairman and managing director ofMumbai Railway Vikas Corporation, the executing authority forMUTP.

Belapur-Seawood-Uran project, which will provideconnectivity to the Navi Mumbai airport that is underdevelopment and parts of Raigad district, will get Rs 20croreas compared Rs 100 crore in FY 20-21.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presented thegeneral budget in Parliament on Monday, while the railwayboard released budget documents related to the railways onWednesday.

Further, Rs 168.24 crore have been allocated forKalyan-Kasara 3rd line project; and Rs 10 crore each for theLokmanya Tilak Terminus coaching augmentation facility,Railway Over Bridge at Vikhroli, Railway Over Bridge at Kalyanand the Panvel-Kalamboli coach complex.

In the rest of Maharashtra, a provision of Rs 527crore has been made for Ahmednagar-Beed-Parli railway lineproject, Rs 347 crore for Wardha-Nanded railway line project,while Rs 9,547 crore have been allocated for Indore-Manmadline through extra budgetary resources.

As per the Western Railway officials, Rs 1,340 crorehave been allocated for the upgradation of Mumbai-New Delhispeed upgradation project.

The ambitious bullet train project between Mumbai-Ahmedabad got Rs 7,978 crore allocation through extrabudgetary resources. In FY 20-21 budget, Rs 5,000 crore hadbeen allocated for the project.

