Light rains in Delhi

Delhi recorded light rain on Thursday morning under the influence of a fresh Western Disturbance affecting northwest India, the India Meteorological Department said.

The city's minimum temperature rose to 12.4 degrees Celsius, four notches above normal, due to cloud cover, an official said.

Clouds trap some of the outgoing infrared radiation, warming the ground.

The Safdarjung Observatory, which provides representative data for the city, recorded 0.5 mm rainfall till 8:30 am. The Lodhi road weather station gauged 0.2 mm rainfall.

Light rain is predicted on Friday, too.

The minimum temperature is expected to remain within comfortable levels for the next three days.

The minimum temperature had settled at 10.2 degrees Celsius on Wednesday, 6.2 degrees Celsius on Tuesday and 5.3 degrees Celsius on Monday.

The maximum temperature on Wednesday stood at 25 degrees Celsius, four notches more than normal.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)