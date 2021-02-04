Left Menu

Light rains in Delhi

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 04-02-2021 10:56 IST | Created: 04-02-2021 10:37 IST
Light rains in Delhi
Representative image Image Credit:

Delhi recorded light rain on Thursday morning under the influence of a fresh Western Disturbance affecting northwest India, the India Meteorological Department said.

The city's minimum temperature rose to 12.4 degrees Celsius, four notches above normal, due to cloud cover, an official said.

Clouds trap some of the outgoing infrared radiation, warming the ground.

The Safdarjung Observatory, which provides representative data for the city, recorded 0.5 mm rainfall till 8:30 am. The Lodhi road weather station gauged 0.2 mm rainfall.

Light rain is predicted on Friday, too.

The minimum temperature is expected to remain within comfortable levels for the next three days.

The minimum temperature had settled at 10.2 degrees Celsius on Wednesday, 6.2 degrees Celsius on Tuesday and 5.3 degrees Celsius on Monday.

The maximum temperature on Wednesday stood at 25 degrees Celsius, four notches more than normal.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Intel supports NIH’s All of Us Research Program

EBay tops holiday-quarter revenue estimates, forecasts upbeat Q1 sales

EBay holiday-quarter revenue beats estimates

Santander sinks to first annual loss, one-off costs hit Q4

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Back in Backyard: Kohli's India set to rely on present, England bank on deep "Root"ed history

A dream took flight during an unforgettable Australian summer and a confident India will aim to soar higher with the return of Virat Kohli against Joe Roots England during a four-Test series starting Friday with both sides bidding to qualif...

15 Taliban terrorists killed, 3 injured by Afghan forces in Kandahar

Fifteen Taliban terrorists were killed and three others suffered injuries in an operation by the Afghan forces in the southern province of Kandahar, the countrys defence ministry said on Thursday. The Taliban gathered in Kandahar provinces ...

Apollo Tyres shares zoom over 12 pc after encouraging Q3 earnings

Shares of Apollo Tyres on Thursday jumped over 12 percent after the company posted over a two-fold increase in its consolidated net profit for the third quarter ended December.The companys stock zoomed 12.42 percent to its one-year high of ...

Earthquake of magnitude 4.8 hits Sikkim

An earthquake of magnitude 4.8 on the Richter scale occurred near Yuksom in Sikkim on Thursday morning, said the National Center for Seismology NCS.As per the NCS, the tremors were felt around 1036 am at a depth of 124 kilometers.Earthquake...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021